India plans home delivery of petroleum products
NEW DELHI India is considering a plan for home delivery of petroleum products to consumers if they make a pre-booking to cut long queues at fuel stations, the oil ministry tweeted on Friday.
NEW YORK Apple Inc (AAPL.O) said on Tuesday that its customers spent $1 billion on purchases in its applications store in December, leading to a total of $10 billion worth of apps sold in 2013.
Apple reported app downloads of almost 3 billion apps in December, making it a record month for its App Store, which offers 1 million apps for its iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch devices.
It competes with devices based on Google Inc's (GOOG.O) Android system and phones and tablets based on Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) software.
(Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
Indian shares ended lower in a volatile trading session on Friday, ahead of the expiry of futures and options contracts next week, with indexes posting their second straight weekly loss.