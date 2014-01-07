A woman looks at the screen of her mobile phone in front of an Apple logo outside its store in downtown Shanghai September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song/Files

NEW YORK Apple Inc (AAPL.O) said on Tuesday that its customers spent $1 billion on purchases in its applications store in December, leading to a total of $10 billion worth of apps sold in 2013.

Apple reported app downloads of almost 3 billion apps in December, making it a record month for its App Store, which offers 1 million apps for its iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch devices.

It competes with devices based on Google Inc's (GOOG.O) Android system and phones and tablets based on Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) software.

(Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Bernadette Baum)