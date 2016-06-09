By Julia Love
| SAN FRANCISCO, June 8
SAN FRANCISCO, June 8 Apple Inc
announced a series of long-awaited enhancements to its App Store
on Wednesday, but the new features may not ease concerns of
developers and analysts who say that the App Store model - and
the very idea of the single-purpose app - has seen its best
days.
The revamped App Store will let developers advertise their
wares in search results and give developers a bigger cut of
revenues on subscription apps, while Apple said it has already
dramatically sped up its app-approval process.
The goal is to sustain the virtuous cycle at the heart of
the hugely lucrative iPhone business. Software developers make
apps for the iPhone because its customers are willing to pay,
and those customers, in turn, pay a premium for the device
because it has the best apps.
The store is now more strategically important than ever for
Apple as sales of the iPhone begin to level off and the company
looks to software and services to fill the gap. Apple CEO Tim
Cook said on a recent conference call that App Store revenues
were up 35 percent over last year.
But the store is also a victim of its own success. Eight
years after its launch, it is packed with more than 1.9 million
apps, according to analytics firm App Annie, making it almost
impossible for developers to find an audience - and increasingly
difficult for customers to find what they need, as some 14,000
new apps arrive in the store each week.
"The app space has grown out of control," said Vint Cerf,
one of the inventors of the internet and now a vice president at
Alphabet Inc's Google, who was speaking at a San
Francisco conference on the future of the web on Wednesday. "We
need to move away from having an individual app for every
individual thing you want to do."
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
Some users are moving away from apps toward messaging
services such as Slack and Facebook Inc's Messenger,
which are branching out into areas like shopping and document
storage.
Meanwhile, rapid advances in artificial intelligence (AI)
could lead to a world where people navigate their phones through
voice-controlled digital assistants such as Apple's Siri, rather
than opening individual apps.
To be sure, chat and AI are in their infancy, and their
appeal to the masses remains uncertain. But if they take off,
they could erase the edge Apple enjoys by virtue of its strong
app ecosystem and tip the scales toward Google, which is widely
considered to have the lead in AI.
"The current dynamic is very favorable to Apple, and this is
a suggestion that we might shift to a different dynamic where
Google would have a very strong advantage," said Benedict Evans,
a partner at the venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz.
"No matter what you do to an app store, you always have that
underlying problem: It's a list of a million things," he added.
Apple may yet find ways to wield AI to reinforce the App
Store. The company has already woven more intelligence into its
operating system, which now prompts iPhone users to open certain
apps during the day based on their habits.
DEVELOPER GRIPES
On a more basic level, the changes announced this week
address some of the loudest complaints from developers, who say
it is virtually impossible to stand out in an app landscape
dominated by hit games, big media companies and internet giants
such as Facebook and Google.
Statistics from Sensor Tower, an app analytics firm, show a
stark and widening divide between top earners and low performers
in the App Store.
The top 1 percent of app publishers raked in about 94
percent of the store's estimated $1.43 billion net revenue in
the first quarter of 2016. The gulf has expanded rapidly since
July 2012, the first month for which Sensor Tower has data, when
the top 1 percent netted about 80 percent of the revenue in the
store, according to data provided to Reuters. The figures cover
paid apps and apps that include in-app purchases.
Some developers who carved out a niche early say they doubt
success would come so easily today.
"Now the challenge for developers is, if there's an app for
everything, how will you create an app people will use?" said
Lucas Buick, who founded Hipstamatic, a photography app that was
an early hit in the App Store.
TOO LATE?
David Barnard, founder of Contrast, an app development
company, applauded the new focus on subscriptions, which he said
would encourage developers to invest in their apps. But getting
attention in the store remains a challenge.
"It's not like they fixed everything in one fell swoop,"
Barnard said.
Pete Zed, a 33-year-old Oakland, California developer,
thought he had a hit on his hands when reminder app Bump was
featured by Apple in January 2015, inspiring thousands of users
to install the program. But as soon as the promotion ended,
downloads plummeted. Zed discontinued the service this year.
Some developers are banking on the next wave of user
interfaces.
In 2014, developer Eswar Priyadarshan founded Tasteful,
which aims to guide users with various diets to healthy
restaurant dishes through its app. Tasteful's audience, though
loyal, is too niche to vault it up the App Store charts,
Priyadarshan said.
In a bid to lessen his dependence on the App Store, he
recently made Tasteful available on chat platforms such as
Messenger and Slack.
"It has been difficult to get the kind of growth we need to
sustain an app business," Priyadarshan said.
Analyst Bob O'Donnell of TECHnalysis Research said he
doubted the changes will do much to move the needle for small
developers.
"At the end of the day I'm not sure how much real-world
impact it's going to end up having for a lot of these apps," he
said.
(Reporting by Julia Love; Editing by Jonathan Weber and Bill
