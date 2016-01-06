Jan 6 Apple Inc said customers spent
over $1.1 billion on apps and in-app purchases in the two weeks
ending Jan. 3, setting a record for holiday season sales.
On New Year's day alone, customers spent more than $144
million, breaking the previous single-day record set on
Christmas Day.
Customers bought apps for iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and
Apple TV worth over $20 billion on the App Store in 2015, Philip
Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing,
said in a statement on Wednesday.
The App Store has brought in nearly $40 billion for
developers worldwide since 2008, with over one-third generated
in 2015, the company said.
