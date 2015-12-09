* No deal on Apple Pay yet with top 4 Australia lenders
* Banks, with own sophisticated apps, in no rush for accord
* Without deal, Apple cut off from 80 pct of payments market
* As talks drag on, lawmaker raises competition concerns
By Matt Siegel
SYDNEY, Dec 10 Apple Inc is struggling
to persuade Australia's big banks to sign up for its Apple Pay
mobile payment system, people familiar with the matter say, as
the technology giant works from an unfamiliar negotiating
position: weakness, not strength.
Apple rolled out the service in Australia last month with
support for payment cards issued directly by American Express Co
. The move is part of the iPhone supplier's global drive
to extend its mobile consumer electronics prowess into financial
services, with a China launch expected soon.
But the firm has yet to strike a deal with any of the four
main banks - ANZ, National Australia Bank (NAB)
, Commonwealth Bank and Westpac. That
sets it adrift from 80 percent of consumers using mobile
payments systems linked to other credit cards in a market
Westpac sees as being worth more than $2 billion this year.
"The banks here feel like they've done the hard work in
bringing contactless payments already to Australia and Apple is
just going to come in...and eat their lunch," said Foad Fadaghi,
managing director of technology research firm Telsyte.
Apple declined to comment, citing company policy.
The firm has faced - and eventually dealt with - hurdles
rolling out the service in other markets such as the United
States, where contactless payments are rare, and in Britain,
where it faced resistance from big banks over fees before
relenting.
Yet analysts say Australia's banks are unique, having forged
ahead of the banking industry elsewhere in developing
contactless payments systems. Like the people familiar with
negotiations between Apple and the lenders, sector watchers say
the banks feel little sense of urgency to conclude a deal.
A source at one of the Australian banks, who wasn't
authorised to speak publicly, said Apple did not understand the
market and was trying to fill a gap that does not exist.
"It's a different world here," he said. "Where's the value
in this for the banks?"
The lenders' approach is one that could also stymie other
tech players potentially interested in rolling out payments
systems in Australia, including Apple rival Samsung Electronics
Co, now expanding its own Samsung Pay system.
Neither ANZ nor Westpac responded to requests for comment
and Commonwealth declined to comment, citing the confidential
nature of any negotiations.
NAB declined to answer questions, but a spokesman said in an
email that it remained open to negotiations.
"We are very alive to these innovations and the expectations
of our customers. We continue to work with potential players in
this space, but there is no more we can tell you at this time,"
NAB spokesman Nick Higginbottom said.
TINY SLICE, BIG MARKET
As the negotiations drag on, analysts say Apple may seek to
build momentum for Apple Pay through partnerships, software and
feature upgrades to entice consumers.
Apple Pay gives the consumer electronics supplier a chance
to tie customers more tightly to the popular iPhone, as well as
the Apple Watch. In return for the convenience of making
payments from smartphones or smartwatches, Apple takes a tiny
slice from each retail transaction.
Apple's iOS operating system was used in roughly 37 percent
of mobile devices sold in Australia in September, according to
data published by research firm Kantar Worldpanel, second only
to Google's Android system.
Contactless payments have also skyrocketed since their
introduction in 2010, accounting for 22 percent of face-to-face
transactions in 2014, according to a Reserve Bank of Australia
report. That's because the major Australian banks already offer
sophisticated smartphone apps for mobile payments and
contactless payment on their bank cards, without significant
competition from tech firms.
All of those factors have combined to reinforce the banks'
negotiating position. That has angered opposition Labor Party
lawmaker Ed Husic, who last month wrote a letter to the RBA
accusing the lenders of engaging in anti-competitive behaviour
at consumers' expense.
"The bottom line is we've got an arm wrestle going on here
and the longer it goes on, the longer the customers have to
stand by at the edges...waiting for some sort of resolution,"
Husic told Reuters.
For Husic, the longer the stalemate drags on, the more
likely a potential investigation of the banks for
anti-competitive behaviour becomes. "If it drags on, I think the
drum beat for that type of action will grow," he said.
In a written response to Husic's letter, RBA Governor Glenn
Stevens said the central bank does not interfere unless there
are public interest issues at stake. "The Bank's discussions
relating to Apple Pay have not provided any evidence that
Australian banks have been 'boycotting' Apple Pay," Stevens
wrote.
