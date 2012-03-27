* Regulator: Australian consumers misled on iPad 4G
SYDNEY, March 27 Apple's hot-selling
new iPad hit a hurdle in Australia on Tuesday as the country's
consumer affairs regulator accused the company of misleading
promotions.
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said it
would ask a federal court on Wednesday to order Apple to ensure
consumers were made aware of the real technical capabilities of
the device, correct its advertising and refund any affected
buyers.
Apple's promotions for the iPad with Wifi+4G say buyers can
connect to a 4G mobile data network in Australia with a SIM
card, but that is not the case, the regulator said in a
statement.
An Apple spokeswoman in Sydney could not be reached
immediately for comment.
Australia has only one 4G network from dominant telecoms
firm Telstra but the network is on a different part of
the communications spectrum that cannot connect to the iPad.
While the iPad is the clear market leader and the new
version with its faster chips, fourth-generation wireless and a
sharper display is only expected to cement Apple's lead, it has
not been entirely smooth sailing for Apple.
It is waging a legal battle with a Chinese firm over the
rights to the iPad trademark in one of the biggest growth
markets.
The long-running dispute with Proview - a financially weak
technology company that claims to have registered the trademark
- is making its way through Chinese courts and has threatened to
disrupt iPad sales.
In Australia, a small but a key launch market for Apple
products, it lost a bid to ban the sales of Samsung Electronics
Co Galaxy tablet late last year. [ID:LnL3E7N90CU}
That battle is part of bruising global patent war between
the two firms which spans about 30 legal cases in 10 countries.
The Australian regulator's move is unlikely to hamper iPad
sales in Australia, though it could force to tweak its
promotional campaigns.