April 28 Apple Inc asked the state of California to make changes in its proposed self-driving car policies, the latest sign the company is pursuing driverless car technology.

In a letter made public Friday, Apple made a series of suggested changes to the policy that is under development and said it looks forward to working with California and others "so that rapid technology development may be realized while ensuring the safety of the traveling public."

Alphabet Inc's self-driving car unit Waymo, Ford Motor Co, Uber Technologies Inc, Toyota Motor Corp, Tesla Motors Inc and others also filed comments suggesting changes. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Bernadette Baum)