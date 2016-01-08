Jan 8 Apple Inc has registered domain
names related to automobiles, adding to speculation about the
company's plans to develop an automobile.
The iPhone maker registered the domain names, which include
apple.car, apple.cars and apple.auto in December, according to
domain information provider Who.is. (bit.ly/1JzNbX9)
MacRumors had first reported the news on Friday, but said
the domain names could be related to Apple's CarPlay, which lets
drivers access contacts on their iPhones, make calls or listen
to voicemails without taking their hands off the steering wheel.
(bit.ly/1Oh5LzP)
While never openly acknowledging plans to build a car, Apple
has been aggressive in recruiting auto experts from companies
such as Ford or Mercedes-Benz.
Car technology has become a prime area of interest for
Silicon Valley companies including Google Inc, which
has built a prototype self-driving car.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)