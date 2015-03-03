March 3 Apple Inc is discussing a
settlement in a lawsuit brought by electric car battery maker
A123 Systems, which accused the iPhone maker of poaching top
engineers to build a large-scale battery division.
Apple is exploring how to make an electric car and has been
hiring engineers with deep expertise in automobile systems.
Around June 2014 Apple began aggressively
poaching A123 engineers tasked with leading some of the
company's most critical projects, A123's lawsuit said.
In a court filing on Tuesday, Apple asked a Massachusetts
federal judge for an extension of time to respond to the A123
lawsuit because "they are exploring potential resolution."
Representatives for Apple and A123 could not immediately be
reached for comment. A123 filed the breach of contract lawsuit
in February against Apple and five former A123 employees.
Trying to build an actual car would mark a dramatic shift
for the maker of the iPhone and iPad. Apple often researches
projects which are then discarded, but has so far mainly stuck
to its core expertise in mobile and electronic devices.
A123 Systems is a pioneering industrial lithium-ion battery
maker, which was backed by a $249 million U.S. government grant.
It filed for bankruptcy in 2012 and has been selling off assets.
Lithium-ion is a battery technology that can be used in
applications from computers to airplanes, but A123 specializes
in big batteries that can be used in big machines, including
cars. A123 did not say what specifically the engineers worked
on.
The case in U.S. District Court, District of Massachusetts
is A123 Systems LLC vs. Apple Inc et al., 15-10438.
(Reporting by Dan Levine in San Francisco; Editing by Chris
Reese)