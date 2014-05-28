(Adds details on industry relationships, Iovine)
By Christina Farr
SAN FRANCISCO May 28 Apple Inc will
buy Beats for about $3 billion and bring recording mogul Jimmy
Iovine into its ranks, hoping to win points with the music
industry and help it catch up in fast-growing music streaming.
As expected, Beats co-founders Iovine and rapper Dr. Dre
will join Apple as part of the acquisition of the music
streaming and audio equipment company. They should prove key in
forging relationships with an industry that historically viewed
Apple with suspicion but in recent years has pressed the iPhone
maker to do more on subscription services, a market expected to
eclipse song downloads in the long run.
Iovine's music industry relationships could ease notoriously
difficult licensing negotiations for a future streaming service,
recording industry executives say.
"The ugly truth is that there is such a Berlin Wall between
Silicon Valley and LA," Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook told the
Wall Street Journal in an interview. "The two don't respect each
other, don't understand each other."
While the price tag represents an iota of Apple's roughly
$150 billion cash hoard, it marks a significant departure for a
company that for two decades has stuck mainly to acquisitions
worth hundreds of millions of dollars.
The deal is seen as Apple's effort to jump-start an uneven
attempt to make headway in music streaming, the fastest-growing
segment of the market, as iTunes sales decline. Pandora Media
Inc and Spotify have raced ahead while Apple's
eight-month-old iTunes Radio has not made much of a dent.
With music downloads in decline, record labels have also put
pressure on Apple to get its act together on streaming. The
record labels hope Apple can turn Beats Music into a strong
competitor to Spotify and other streaming services, sources
familiar with the matter have said.
"Apple created the digital download business and has had an
amazing run, but the industry is going in the streaming service
direction," said Daniel Weisman, a manager for Roc Nation who
represents bands.
The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter,
Apple said on Wednesday. Shares in the company stood largely
unchanged in after-hours trade.
GAINING COOL
Apple is also gaining a line of high-end headphones popular
with a young urban demographic, bumping up its "cool" factor,
analysts have said. But industry executives say the company was
most impressed with Beats' five month-old music service.
The market as a whole is burgeoning. Streaming subscriptions
jumped 51 percent in 2013 to $1.1 billion, out of $15 billion
spent on music, according to the International Federation of the
Phonographic Industry. Meanwhile, downloads slipped 2.1 percent.
The other prize is Beats' co-founder himself. Iovine, 61, is
best known as the co-founder of Interscope Records, a rap music
pioneer that branched out to include acts like Lady Gaga and U2.
"He founded, and for more than 20 years has led Interscope,
a label that has consistently been in the forefront of the music
business," Lucian Grainge, chairman of Universal Music Group,
said in a statement on Wednesday. "We ... look forward to
enhancing our partnerships with Apple and Beats for many years
to come."
(Additional reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Writing by
Edwin Chan; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Eric Walsh)