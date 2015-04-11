April 10 Apple Inc has approached more
than a dozen musicians, including British band Florence and the
Machine, in an effort to sign exclusive deals for some of their
music to be streamed on Beats, Bloomberg reported, citing people
familiar with the matter.
The company is in talks with Florence and the Machine to
give Apple limited streaming rights to a track from their album
set to be released in June, Bloomberg said.
Apple has also approached Taylor Swift and others about
partnerships, the report said.
Apple declined to comment.
Beats Music will be re-launched in coming months. There will
be a $9.99-a-month subscription for individuals and a family
plan for $14.99, according to sources, Bloomberg said.
Music streaming service Tidal, launched last month by rapper
Jay Z, is also trying to convince artists to sign exclusive
deals for their content, to fend off competition from services
such as Spotify and Google Inc's YouTube.
Apple bought audio equipment and music streaming company
Beats for about $3 billion in May 2014, hoping to catch up in
fast-growing music streaming industry.
