BRIEF-Meredith says Q3 earnings per share $0.87
* Expects Q4 total local media group revenues to be up mid-single digits
July 30 Apple Inc intends to lay off about 200 people at Beats Electronics LLC following its $3 billion acquisition of the headphone and music streaming services company, Bloomberg cited a person with knowledge of the restructuring as saying.
The job cuts will mainly hit human resources, finance and other departments with significant overlap between the two, the news agency reported.
Apple's largest acquisition in decades, announced in May, lands the iPhone maker a fast-growing music subscription business, executives like Jimmy Iovine with strong ties to the recording industry, and a line of premium headphones. (Reporting by San Francisco newsroom)
* Zeta Global says has secured $140 million in its series f financing round from GPI Capital & Funds sponsored by franklin square capital partners