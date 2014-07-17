July 17 Apple Inc said Susan Wagner, founding partner of BlackRock Inc, had been appointed to its board.

The maker of iPhone said Bill Campbell, the board's longest-serving member, would retire after 17 years of service.

Campbell is chairman of Intuit Inc, the developer of tax-preparation software TurboTax.

Besides BlackRock, Wagner also serves on the boards of DSP BlackRock (India), as well as Swiss Re, Wellesley College and Hackley School. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)