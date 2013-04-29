LONDON, April 29 (IFR) - Apple Inc, rated Aa1/AA+, has
mandated Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs to organise a series of
meetings with bond investors which could result in a capital
markets transaction, a source familiar with the matter said on
Monday.
The source said that the meetings would be held during the
course of Monday, but declined to say what currency a potential
bond issue would be in.
Last week, IFR reported that Apple could be eyeing the bond
market as it seeks to fund its USD100bn capital reward for
shareholders unveiled last Tuesday.
Although the company has USD145bn of cash, only USD45bn is
readily available.