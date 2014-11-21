UPDATE 4-Dish revenue misses estimates, loses more subscribers than expected
* Shares down 1 pct (Adds comments from earnings conference call)
Nov 21 Apple Inc : * U.S. judge in Apple Inc e-books case says will approve company's
proposed $400 million settlement with consumers - court hearing * U.S. district judge denise cote in Manhattan also approves proposed payment
of legal fees, which could reach $50 million
* Rockwell Automation director Betty Alewine reports open market sale of 7,173 shares of co's common stock on April 28 at $158.52 per share - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qlUtJq) Further company coverage: