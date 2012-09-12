San Francisco, Sept 12 Apple Inc :
* CEO tim cook kicks off event
* CEO tim cook says now have 380 stores worldwide
* CEO cook says sold 84 million ipads so far since first launch
through June
2012
* CEO cook says 'recently crossed 700,000 apps in appstore'
* Marketing exec on stage now to talk about iphone
* Marketing exec introduces iphone 5
* Apple's schiller says iphone 5 is 'thinnest phone we
have ever made'
* Apple's schiller says iphone 5 is 20 percent
lighter, has retina
display, has 4-inch screen, weighs 112 grams
* Apple's schiller says iphone 5 will support lte
* Apple's schiller says iphone 5 lte will work on
AT&T, Verizon,
Sprint in U.S.
* Apple's schiller says iphone 5 sports a6 chip that
is 2 times faster
* Apple's schiller says iphone 5's battery life
supports 8-hours of
lte browsing
* Apple's schiller says iphone 5 now has facetime
feature over
cellular network
* Apple's schiller says iphone 5 has new connector
that is 80 percent
smaller, reversible
* Apple's schiller says iphone 5 comes in black, white
colors
* Says iphone 5 has voice, data integrated on one chip
* Says iphone 5 starts at $199 for 16gb, $299 for 32gb, $399
for 64gb
* Says iphone 5 will be available for prorder on September 14,
ships September
21
* Says iphone 5 will be in 100 countries by end of year
* Apple's cue to announce changes to itunes store,
ipods
* Apple's cue says has 435 million itunes accounts
with one-click
purchasing