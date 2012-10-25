SAN FRANCISCO Oct 25 Apple Inc :
* CFO says iphone 5 'demand has been phenomenal'
* CFO says demand for iphone 5 continues to 'outstrip supply'
* CFO says ended quarter with 9.1 million iphones in channel
inventory
* CFO says average revenue per Apple store was $11.2 million
* CEO tim cook says seeing 'significant state of backlog' on
iphone
* CEO tim cook says iphone output has increased significantly
in recent weeks
* CEO cook says difficult to predict when iphone supply, demand
will be in
balance
* CEO cook says will be 'constrained for the full quarter in a
significant way'
on imac supply
* CEO cook says doesn't see component shortage for iphone or
ipad 'gating US
for the quarter' as far as fiscal Q1 guidance goes