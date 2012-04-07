LONDON, April 7 Britain's advertising regulator
is deciding whether to launch an inquiry into Apple Inc's
marketing of its latest iPad following what some
customers said were misleading claims about access to 4G, which
is not available in the country.
Fourth-generation or 4G technology enables users to access
faster Internet broadband services.
"We have received 24 complaints about claims on Apple's
website about 4G on the iPad. We are assessing whether there are
grounds for investigation," a spokesman for the Advertising
Standards Authority said on Saturday.
The company could not be reached for comment.
Apple has come up against a similar problem in Australia,
whose consumer watchdog took legal action last month to ensure
the company makes consumers aware that its latest version of the
hand-held computer cannot connect to 4G in Australia, prompting
Apple to offer refunds to all affected buyers in the country.