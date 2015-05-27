May 27 Apple Inc has found a bug which
can cause iPhones to crash when a message containing a specific
string of text is received.
The bug, which includes symbols and Arabic characters, was
first reported by Apple news blog MacRumors on Tuesday night,
adding that it was noticed on social news hub Reddit earlier in
the day. (bit.ly/1ExFAPr)
"We are aware of an iMessage issue caused by a specific
series of unicode characters and we will make a fix available in
a software update," an Apple spokesperson said in an e-mail.
Sending a reply message or having someone send you a message
can solve the problem, MacRumors added.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan and Sai Sachin R in
Bengaluru)