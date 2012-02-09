SAN FRANCISCO Feb 9 Calpers, the largest
U.S. pension fund, is seeking support for a longstanding
proposal to get Apple Inc to require a majority vote
before electing unopposed candidates to the company's board.
The non-binding shareholder proposal again asks Apple to
replace its plurality vote rule in uncontested elections, and
require election by a majority of total shares, Calpers said in
a regulatory filing on Thursday.
Calpers, with $229 billion in assets, owned about 2 million
Apple shares.
Apple, the world's most valuable technology company, hosts a
shareholders' meeting on Feb. 23. A spokesman referred to
Apple's proxy statement, which again recommends that
shareholders vote against this proposal.
In 2011, shareholders approved a proposal giving them a
bigger say in appointing directors -- against the company's
specific recommendation they reject the proposal.
The proposal that unopposed candidates for the company's
board receive a majority of votes to win election received
support from over 73 percent of the voting shares but the
request remains outstanding, Calpers said.
Calpers, which manages pension and health benefits for
California public employees, has called on other companies to
adopt majority rather than plurality voting, which critics say
allows unopposed directors to be elected too easily.