OTTAWA Dec 12 Canadian consumers may have ended
up paying higher prices for cellphones and wireless services
because of contracts between Apple Inc's Canadian unit
and domestic carriers, a Canadian Competition Bureau official
said in a court filing this week.
The affidavit made on Tuesday by the Competition Bureau's
Vincent Millette said the agreements with the phone companies
may have discouraged the carriers from reducing the price of
other handsets.
Canada's Competition Bureau had said on Thursday it was
investigating allegations that Apple's Canadian unit used
anti-competitive clauses in contracts, but added that no
wrongdoing by Apple's Canadian arm has been found so far.
An Apple spokeswoman was not immediately available to
comment.
(Reporting by Randall Palmer in Ottawa and Euan Rocha in
Toronto; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson and Meredith Mazzilli)