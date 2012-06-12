By Poornima Gupta
| SAN FRANCISCO, June 12
SAN FRANCISCO, June 12 Apple is taking
Siri on the road.
As the consumer device maker doubles down on its popular
voice-enabled personal assistant software, it is looking at
another large market to drive rapid adoption: cars.
Apple Inc's new in-house Maps service along with free
turn-by-turn navigation feature and real-time traffic updates
converts the iPhone into a valuable navigation device - one of
the most popular features on Google Inc's Android
gadgets.
Combine that with the new "Eyes Free" feature - where
drivers talk to Siri with the tap of a button on steering wheels
- and analysts say the iPhone has the potential to disrupt the
car electronics and navigation market.
Using smartphones for directions and music is not new.
In-car navigation systems have been on a steady decline as more
and more drivers prefer to use the mapping service in
smartphones, particularly Google maps.
Apple's move to lend its technology might to connect the car
to its iPhone in an easy to use manner could give a big boost to
the adoption of Siri and further entice consumers deeper into
its app ecosystem.
It makes the iPhones more valuable to the user, said Mark
Boyadjis, infotainment analyst with IHS Automotive.
"To be able to access it hands free and eyes free in the car
will be an asset and will enable the Apple device to be
continually more relevant in the car," he said. "This is an
important movement forward."
The integration is a win-win for both the carmaker and
Apple, said Scott Corwin, vice president of Booz & Co's
automotive practice.
"The manufacturers are tying themselves to something that
has a very positive impression with customers," he said. "For
Apple, it helps to solidify market leadership with this
technology."
Apple tweaked several features in its mobile operating
system on Monday, enhancing its ecosystem and bolstering its
arsenal as it tries to keep its hardware ahead of competition
from Google's Android device makers such as Samsung Electronics
Co Ltd.
The rivalry is shaping the evolution of the mobile industry
with the two companies - once friendly - increasingly
challenging the other in various sectors, including maps,
voice-enabled search, apps and digital content.
The shares of Harman International Industries Inc,
known for its audio devices, fell as much as 10 percent on
Tuesday after Apple outlined plans to make Siri available in
cars. The shares of rivals such as navigation system maker
Garmin Inc and TeleNav Inc's also fell in
tandem..
Vehicle navigation systems maker TomTom NV bucked
the trend with a 15 percent rise as it struck a deal to license
its maps to Apple.
The market for so-called auto infotainment technology -
everything from navigation and audio systems to screens to chips
- is sizable.
Revenue this year is projected to surge to $33.5 billion,
and growth will be even stronger in the next four years, ranging
from 4.7 percent to 6.4 percent, according to IHS iSuppli.
DOWN BUT NOT OUT
Already, nine automakers - including Audi, BMW AG,
General Motors Co, Honda Motor Co Ltd, Mercedes
and Toyota Motor Corp - have signed up to build-in
Apple's Siri button on the steering wheel or dashboard in the
next 12 months.
The button will allow drivers to access their iPhones to
call people, play music, hear and dictate text messages, ask for
directions, find calendar information and more.
But while Apple's move is a serious threat, both automakers
and analysts said it does not spell the end for in-car
navigation and entertainment systems.
Automakers will be loathe to give up complete control of
in-car internet access to phone manufacturers, given they are
worried and liable for driver distraction, analysts said.
Also, the embedded system suppliers, such as Harman, have
been working to diversify with consumers increasingly opting for
free or cheap navigation software.
"Harman, Telenav - what they are supplying to the car is a
combination of voice input, offboard search and screen-based
output, which is much more than what this integration with Siri
is going to be," Boyadjis said.
"The 10 percent drop that some of these companies
experienced in the market today might be a little bit of an over
reaction."
Audi, one of the carmakers that is working with Apple, sees
Siri on the steering wheel as an experiment.
"We are working with them to see how it would work, but we
don't have anything concrete yet to report," Audi spokesman Brad
Stertz said. "I don't think it's going disrupt or stop other
efforts to pull together more unified navigation-infotainment
systems."
GM will be offering the service initially in its entry level
vehicles Chevrolet Sonic subcompact and Chevy Spark minicar
after having found that 70 percent of all new-car buyers want
some form of connectivity in their vehicles.
But GM also has a smartphone app called GoGo Link - for $50
- made by South Korean firm EnGIS Technology that connects any
smartphone navigation system onto the car's dashboard screen,
providing internet connectivity to the car.
"In this application, the iPhone appears to be designed to
complement existing infotainment offerings," Baird analyst David
Leiker said. "This does, however, underscore our view that
integration of smartphones into vehicles is the greatest risk to
embedded infotainment systems."