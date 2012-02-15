* Cash question being discussed more - Cook
* Smartphone, tablet opportunity immense
* Shares at record high
By Poornima Gupta and Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 14 Apple Inc
is in very active discussions at the board level about what to
do with its cash, Chief Executive Tim Cook said on Tuesday,
responding to calls for the world's most valuable electronics
company to put its massive reserves to work.
Cook, in a rare appearance before investors, also talked
about a "jaw-dropping" opportunity in smartphones. He said the
iPad tablet trajectory was "off the charts," adding that he
foresaw tablets surpassing personal computers in unit sales
eventually - eroding Microsoft Corp's Windows
dominance.
He acknowledged that online retailer Amazon.com Inc
was an intense competitor with its Kindle Fire tablet.
Apple's shares rose to close at $509.46 on the Nasdaq,
setting a record high on hopes of strong iPhone 4S demand and
investor optimism over the potential launch of a new iPad in
2012.
Investors are increasingly calling on Apple to return some
of its $98 billion warchest to shareholders through dividends or
share buybacks - even if it is only a one-time deal.
On Tuesday, Cook, who took over from Silicon Valley icon
Steve Jobs last August, urged investors at a Goldman Sachs
technology conference to be patient about the cash reserves.
"I only ask for a little bit of patience, so we do this
deliberately and in the best interest of shareholders," Cook
said.
He joked that Apple will not be holding any toga parties
with the money.
"It is not new that we are discussing it. It is being
discussed more and in more detail."
APPLE TV
Cook stoked speculation that Apple may be getting serious
about television, but cautioned investors the market potential
is small compared with tablets and smartphones.
The company currently sells an Apple TV set top box player,
a device it calls a hobby.
"Apple doesn't do hobbies as a general rule," he said. "With
Apple TV, despite the barriers in that market, for those of us
who use it, we've always thought there was something there, and
if we kept following our intuition and kept pulling that string,
we might find something larger."
He declined to say whether Apple is planning a major push
into television.
Addressing persistent criticism that Apple's partners may
mistreat their workers, Cook stressed that the iPhone and iPad
maker takes labor conditions in its globe-spanning supply chain
seriously.
Apple said on Monday the U.S. non-profit labor group Fair
Labor Association has begun an "unprecedented" inspection of
working conditions at its main contract manufacturers, including
Foxconn's plants in southern China, as the maker of the iPhone
continues to grapple with persistent image problems there.
Cook, who took over after Jobs became too sick to continue
as CEO, said he has continued the co-founder's policy of
focussing on only a few products.
"I am not going to witness or permit the slow undoing of
Apple because I believe in it deeply," he said.
He added that seeing people use iPhones or iPads at coffee
shops brings a smile to his face.
"There is no replacement, no substitute for that," he said.