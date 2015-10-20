(Adds comments from CEO Cook on Apple TV and cars)
By Julia Love
Oct 19 Apple Inc's new music streaming
service has netted more than 6.5 million paid users, the tech
giant's Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said on Monday.
Speaking at a technology conference organised by The Wall
Street Journal in Laguna Beach, Calif., Cook said that an
additional 8.5 million people are participating in a free trial
of the Apple Music service. That gives it more than 15 million
users in total, which Cook described as a successful debut.
"I'm really happy about it, and I think the runway here is
really good," Cook said.
Released in June, Apple Music is the company's attempt to
carry its dominance of digital music through its iTunes store
into the era of music streaming pioneered by Spotify and others.
Apple is allowing users to test its service with a 90-day free
trial, which elapsed for the first users earlier this month.
Analysts have predicted that Apple's service will find a
strong following due to the vast installed base of iTunes users,
but few think the iPhone maker will eclipse other music
streaming companies. Spotify, the industry leader, has more than
20 million paid subscribers worldwide, the company has told
Reuters.
In a wide-ranging conversation with Gerard Baker, editor in
chief of The Wall Street Journal, Cook also touched on Apple TV,
which recently received a long-awaited update. A new version of
the set-top box featuring apps and expanded search features will
be released later this month, but the product does not include a
streaming TV service, which industry executives say the company
is exploring.
Although television has been slow to change, Cook expressed
optimism that the industry will eventually embrace his vision of
apps for TV.
"There are very few content owners that believe that the
existing model will last forever," Cook said. "I think the most
forward-thinking ones are looking and saying, 'I'd rather have
the first-mover advantage.'"
Cook did not publicly acknowledge efforts by Apple to build
an electric vehicle, which sources tell Reuters are under way.
But he sketched out his future vision of what cars will look
like, with a greater infusion of technology.
"What I see is that software becomes an increasingly
important component of the car of the future," he said. "You see
that autonomous driving becomes much more important."
(Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)