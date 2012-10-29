SAN FRANCISCO Oct 29 Apple Inc said on
Monday its head of iPhone software and its head of retail would
leave, the biggest shake-up in the technology company's
executive ranks since Tim Cook became chief executive last year.
Apple said that Scott Forstall, one of the original
architects of the Mac operating system and head of its
smartphone software, would leave next year. It said he would
serve as an advisor to Cook in the interim.
The company said that a search for a new retail chief to
replace John Browett was underway and that the retail team would
report directly to Cook.
Last week Apple Inc AAPL.O delivered a second straight
quarter of disappointing financial results, and iPad sales fell
short of Wall Street's targets, marring its record of
consistently blowing past investors' expectations.