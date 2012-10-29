SAN FRANCISCO Oct 29 Apple Inc said on Monday its head of iPhone software and its head of retail would leave, the biggest shake-up in the technology company's executive ranks since Tim Cook became chief executive last year.

Apple said that Scott Forstall, one of the original architects of the Mac operating system and head of its smartphone software, would leave next year. It said he would serve as an advisor to Cook in the interim.

The company said that a search for a new retail chief to replace John Browett was underway and that the retail team would report directly to Cook.

Last week Apple Inc AAPL.O delivered a second straight quarter of disappointing financial results, and iPad sales fell short of Wall Street's targets, marring its record of consistently blowing past investors' expectations.