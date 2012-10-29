By Poornima Gupta
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 29 Apple Inc Chief
Executive Tim Cook on Monday replaced the heads of its software
and retail units in the company's most sweeping executive
shake-up in a decade following embarrassing problems with its
new mapping program and unpopular store-related decisions.
Software chief Scott Forstall, who oversaw the launch of the
flawed mapping software and much criticized Siri voice-enabled
assistant, will leave Apple next year and serve as an advisor to
Cook in the meantime.
Forstall, seen as a polarizing figure inside Apple, had been
billed as one of the future candidates to take the top job at
Apple. He was the executive behind the panned Apple Maps app
that the company announced with much fanfare in summer.
The moves, which come a little more than a year into Cook's
tenure as CEO, were described by Apple as a way to increase
"collaboration" across its hardware, software and services
business.
"These changes show that Tim Cook is stamping his authority
on the business," Ben Wood, analyst with CCS Insight, said.
"Perhaps disappointed with the Maps issues, Forstall became the
scapegoat."
Critics of the maps debacle, which led Cook to apologize to
customers, had been calling for Forstall's head. "Does Apple
have a Scott Forstall problem?" Fortune editor Philip Elmer
Dewitt wrote on Sept 29.
The moves hand over substantially more responsibility to
Cue, the head of Internet Software and Services who helped
create the iTunes music store and App Store. The 23-year Apple
veteran already is in charge of Cloud services and will take on
Apple Maps and Siri.
Apple said a search is underway for a new retail chief to
replace John Browett and that the retail team would report
directly to Cook. Browett had riled up the retail store staff
when he decided to reduce the number of retail employees.
Browett took over as head of Apple's retail stores earlier
this year, replacing Ron Johnson, who went on to become the CEO
of JC Penney.
Last week Apple delivered a second straight quarter of
disappointing financial results, and iPad sales fell short of
Wall Street's targets, marring its record of consistently
blowing past investors' expectations.