SAN FRANCISCO Oct 29 Apple Inc CEO Tim
Cook on Monday pushed out the powerful head of the company's
mobile software products group, sources said, in a major
management shake-up that also claimed the recently hired chief
of the retail stores division.
Scott Forstall, a long-time lieutenant of late Apple
co-founder Steve Jobs, was asked to leave following years of
friction with other top executives and his recent refusal to
take responsibility for the mishandling of the Apple's
much-criticized mapping software, people familiar with the
situation said.
Sources said Forstall refused to sign a public apology after
Apple's mapping product, which displaced the popular Google Maps
on the iPhone and the iPad in September, contained embarrassing
errors and drew fierce criticism.
Instead, Cook signed the letter last month.
Forstall will leave the company next year, Apple said in a
statement. He did not respond to emails seeking comment.
The executive changes are the biggest at Apple in more than
a decade, and mark the first major move by Cook to shape his own
management team since Jobs' death a year ago.
John Browett, who was hired as the company's retail chief
just seven months ago after serving as CEO of U.K. electronics
retailer Dixon's, will also leave Apple.
His efforts to improve profits at the stores had alienated
employees and sources close to Apple said Cook had concluded he
was simply the wrong person for the job.
"These changes show that Tim Cook is stamping his authority
on the business," added Ben Wood, analyst with CCS Insight,
said. "Perhaps disappointed with the Maps issues, Forstall
became the scapegoat."
INCREASING COMPETITION
While Apple has enjoyed enormous success since Cook took the
helm, recent stumbles including the Maps debacle and several
earnings disappointments have underscored the long-term
challenges the company faces in retaining its dominance in the
smartphone and tablet markets.
In Google, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft
and Samsung Electronics, Apple faces an
array of powerful competitors who are determined to own a piece
of the exploding mobile-computing market.
"Competition is moving much faster to be more Apple-like,"
said Tim Bajarin, president of technology research and
consulting firm Creative Strategies.
The executive changes hand substantially more responsibility
to Jonathan Ive, Apple's celebrated industrial design chief, who
will now oversee both hardware and software design.
Eddy Cue, a long-serving executive who runs online products,
will take charge of Apple Maps and the Siri voice search
software. Craig Federighi, who oversees the OSX software that
powers the Macintosh computers, will take charge of the iOS
software.
The retail stores will report directly to Cook while a
search is conducted for a new head of the division.
Shares of Apple, the world's largest publicly traded company
by market value, have declined 14 percent in the past month
since reaching a 52-week high of $705.07 in September.
UPROAR OVER MAPS
People with knowledge of Apple's inner workings said
Forstall's departure was years in the making, and came to a head
with the Apple Maps incident.
A 15-year veteran of the company, Forstall was once
considered a possible CEO candidate and is credited with playing
a central role in making the iPhone and the iPad two of the most
successful consumer electronics products ever.
But Forstall was also considered a hard person to work with,
and he alienated other senior executives with his abrasive
style, one person familiar with the situation said. This person
added that once Jobs passed away, Forstall was left with few
defenders at the top of the company.
The fate of the executive, who had 1,000 people directly
reporting to him, was sealed by the Maps debacle. Even after a
public uproar over the shortcomings and widespread calls for
Apple to revert to Google Maps, Forstall would not acknowledge
the gravity of the problem, a source with knowledge of the
matter said.
Forstall instead likened the situation to the complaints
over the antenna in an earlier iPhone and insisted it would blow
over without a public mea culpa, the source said. But Cook
disagreed, and issued a public apology with his own signature on
it after Fortstall would not go along, the source added.
Apple described Monday's moves as a way to increase
"collaboration" across its hardware, software and services
business. Forstall will serve as an advisor to Cook until his
departure.
Putting the mobile and personal computer software teams
together under Federighi could improve operations within the
company, particularly as the capabilities and features of
smartphones and PCs increasingly converge, said analysts.
Ive, now responsible for design across all products, has
played a key role in Apple's success by imbuing its gadgets with
a distinct look and feel.
BGC Partners analyst Colin Gillis said Ives could now help
reinvigorate the look of Apple's software, which has been slow
to evolve.
"If you have two different heads, you have two different
fiefdoms," he said.
QUESTIONS ABOUT BROWETT'S HIRING
Browett, the ousted retail chief, was simply not a good fit
for the company, people familiar with the matter said -- raising
questions about how well the high-profile hire was vetted in the
first place.
A source familiar with Browett's hiring said Apple board
member Millard Drexler, a legend in consumer retail who is now
CEO of J. Crew, did not even meet Browett before he was hired.
Browett took over from Ron Johnson, who is credited with
making the Apple stores as revolutionary a force in retailing as
the products have been in computing. Johnson left the company
last year to become CEO of J.C. Penny.
Browett angered store staff when he cut some workers' hours
in effort to make staffing more efficient. He also could not
improve the slow pace of Apple's retail expansion in China, a
region Cook has said was key to the growth of the company.