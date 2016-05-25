* Apple in talks with electric vehicle charging firms -
sources
* EV charging experts hired by Apple in recent months
By Julia Love and Alexandria Sage
SAN FRANCISCO, May 25 Apple Inc is
investigating how to charge electric cars, talking to charging
station companies and hiring engineers with expertise in the
area, according to people familiar with the matter and a review
of LinkedIn profiles.
For more than a year, Silicon Valley has been buzzing about
Apple's plan to build an electric car. Now the company appears
to be laying the groundwork for the infrastructure and related
software crucial to powering such a product.
The moves show Apple responding to a key shortcoming of
electric vehicles: "filling up" the batteries. A shortage of
public charging stations, and the hours wasted in charging a
car, could be an opportunity for Apple, whose simple designs
have transformed consumer electronics.
Apple, which has never publicly acknowledged a car project,
declined to comment for this story. Neither the LinkedIn
profiles nor sources said specifically that Apple was building
charging stations for electric cars.
But automotive sources last year told Reuters that Apple was
studying a self-driving electric vehicle (EV), as the Silicon
Valley icon looks for new sources of revenue amid a maturing
market for its iPhone.
Apple is now asking charging station companies about their
underlying technology, one person with knowledge of the matter
said. The talks, which have not been reported, do not concern
charging for electric cars of Apple employees, a service the
company already provides. They indicate that Apple is focused on
a car, the person added.
Charging firms are treading carefully, the person added,
wary of sharing too much with a company they view as a potential
rival.
It is unclear whether Apple would want its own proprietary
technology, such as Tesla Motors' Supercharger network,
or design a system compatible with offerings from other market
players.
Several charging station suppliers contacted by Reuters
declined to comment about any dealings with Apple, which
typically requires potential partners to sign non-disclosure
agreements.
Arun Banskota, president of NRG Energy Inc's
electric vehicle charging business, EVgo, did not respond
directly to questions about Apple, but said repeatedly his
company was "in discussions with every manufacturer of today and
every potential manufacturer of tomorrow."
Apple has also hired at least four electric vehicle charging
specialists, including former BMW employee Rónán Ó
Braonáin, who worked on integrating charging infrastructure into
home energy systems as well as communication between EVs, BMW
and utilities, according a LinkedIn review.
As recently as January Apple hired Nan Liu, an engineer who
researched a form of wireless charging for electric vehicles,
for instance. Quartz earlier this month reported that Apple had
hired former Google charging expert Kurt Adelberger.
Electric vehicle charging stations are manufactured,
installed and operated under varying business models. Players in
the space include private companies such as ChargePoint and
ClipperCreek, public utilities, infrastructure companies such as
Black & Veatch and AECOM as well as General Electric
, Siemens and Delta Electronics Inc.
For a graphic on electric vehicle charger demand in
California, click tmsnrt.rs/1TvVLe5
CHARGER SHORTFALL
The electric car industry has faced a chicken-and-egg
paradox with the installation of charging stations. Property
owners have been reluctant to install them before EVs hit the
road en masse, and drivers are wary of buying EVs until charging
stations are widely available.
Apple's home state of California by 2020 will need about 13
to 25 times the roughly 8,000 work and public chargers it
currently has, to support a projected 1 million zero-emission
vehicles on the road, according to an estimate by the National
Renewable Energy Laboratory.
Tesla recently goosed electric vehicle demand, unveiling its
more affordable Model 3 sedan, generating hundreds of thousands
of reservations from potential buyers and leading many experts
to calculate the number of EVs will soon outstrip the charging
station supply.
Tesla also has led the way with a proprietary network for
customers, who also can use public chargers. Its more than 600
"Supercharger" stations juice up a car in about 30 minutes, more
than twice as fast as the standard "fast charger," called Level
2.
One global engineering and construction firm already has
reached out to Apple to offer its services, a person at the firm
said.
"It would be natural to assume if Apple is going to have a
full battery electric vehicle that creates a seamless consumer
experience the way Apple does, the charging infrastructure and
its availability would be of paramount importance," the source
said.
(Additional reporting by Ed Taylor in Frankfurt; editing by
Peter Henderson and Edward Tobin)