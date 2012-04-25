By Melanie Lee
| SHANGHAI, April 25
SHANGHAI, April 25 Apple Inc's blowout
quarterly iPhone sales in China show that a barrage of bad
publicity hasn't dented demand. Now, it has to find a way to
sell more smartphones in the world's biggest mobile market,
without its fans jumping the paywall.
iPhone sales surged in China after Apple signed up China
Telecom Corp to sell the device last month - the
second of the country's 'big three' carriers to get the iPhone.
The biggest, China Mobile Ltd, which has over 600
million subscribers, doesn't yet have compatible technology.
"Based on what we've observed so far, we've seen a
tremendous uptick in CDMA iPhones," said IDC analyst Wong
Teck-Zhung. "The key factor is that they signed with China
Telecom and expanded their carrier operations."
Apple sells the international 3G standard iPhone through
China Unicom and a CDMA version through China Telecom.
China Mobile's domestic 3G standard does not have a compatible
iPhone version.
Cupertino, California-based Apple has faced a raft of
negative publicity in China in recent years, including worker
suicides at its supplier Foxconn Technology and
accusations from Chinese groups blaming the U.S. firm for
environmental pollution, and copyright and trademark
infringement.
That page appears to be turning as Apple reported a
five-fold increase in iPhone sales in China, Taiwan and Hong
Kong in January-March, driving up its greater China revenue to
$7.9 billion. Its publicity machine has also been helped by a
deal with Foxconn to ensure proper working conditions at its
factories.
A next watershed would be a deal to sign up China Mobile to
a carrier deal on the iPhone 5, expected to be released to the
market in the third quarter.
"The main challenge for Apple is to penetrate China Mobile's
600 million subscribers. The numbers look pretty good now, but
would be much better with China Mobile," said Nomura analyst
Huang Leping.
POTENTIAL BUMP
With so many iPhones sold, it's natural that China is
Apple's second-largest mobile software market by download
volumes, according to a report last June by Distimo, an
application marketplace analysis firm.
But Apple's challenge is to find a way to stop users hacking
into the iPhone's software to download free apps or solicit
services from e-commerce sites to download apps at a fraction of
their App Store or iTunes Store price.
"Clearly Apple's doing well in China, but could they do
better by trying to clamp down on this? Sure, but in the big
scheme of things, that's a 'high quality' problem for Apple to
have," said Michael Clendenin, managing director of RedTech
Advisors.
For its second-quarter, Apple said its iTunes Store revenue
increased by more than a third to almost $1.9 billion. Last
month, it said its 25 billionth app was downloaded in China.
Apple declined to comment for this story.
"Over the long term, they will figure out a way to handle
it," C lendenin said.
Early last year, Global Times, an official Chinese
newspaper, reported some 50,000 illegal iTunes accounts were
being sold on Taobao, an online unit of Alibaba Group. A
spokesman for Alibaba Group said on Wednesday it shut down the
accounts of those providing those services because of negative
customer feedback and that the move had nothing to do with the
legality of the services.
A search by Reuters on China's largest consumer e-commerce
platform Taobao Marketplace showed a large number of sellers
offering iTunes or App Store gift-cards at big discounts.
Asked about the legality of the service, one Taobao seller
who was offering 16,000 iTunes songs for $30 said: "What's
illegal? If what I'm doing is illegal, all the books, music and
entertainment online (in China) are illegal.