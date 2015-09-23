By Paul Carsten
| BEIJING, Sept 23
BEIJING, Sept 23 China's "Great Firewall" may
have been partly to blame for the first major attack on Apple
Inc's App Store, but experts also point the finger at
lax security procedures of some big-name Chinese tech firms and
how Apple itself supports developers in its second biggest
market.
A malicious programme, dubbed XcodeGhost, hit hundreds -
possibly thousands - of Apple iOS apps, including products from
some of China's most successful tech companies used by hundreds
of millions of people.
Palo Alto Networks, the U.S. internet security company that
spotted the problem, says the attacker could send commands to
infected devices that could be used to steal personal
information and, in theory, conduct phishing attacks.
The hackers targeted the App Store via a counterfeit version
of Apple's Xcode "toolkit" - the software used to build apps to
run on its iOS operating system - which Chinese developers used
because they could download it faster.
"I would use the phrase 'convergence of ignorance and
complacency'," said Andy Tian, CEO of Asia Innovations, a
Chinese app developer. "Ignorance on the side of Apple,
complacency on the side of Chinese companies."
The incident was a blow to the reputations of some of
China's tech champions, in what some app makers saw as
collateral damage from the tight controls Beijing places on the
Internet within its borders, and weak infrastructure linking to
the outside world, that make overseas downloads patchy and slow.
Companies affected by the XcodeGhost attack included Tencent
Holdings Ltd, one of the world's biggest internet
firms, and Uber Technologies Inc's biggest challenger,
Didi Kuaidi, which just completed a $3 billion private
fundraising round.
Tencent, whose WeChat messaging service is one of China's
most popular apps, and Didi Kuaidi declined to comment, beyond
saying that they had fixed the issue and users' data had not
been compromised.
NetEase Inc, whose music streaming app was also
hit, issued a mea culpa on its official Weibo microblog,
apologising to users for negligence.
"HUGE MISTAKE"
The App Store had previously been almost entirely free of
malware, and it is unclear how the altered code withstood
Apple's famously tough app approval process, in which developers
often wait a week for reviews of updates to their apps.
"These reviews are legendary for how particular Apple is,"
said Robert Walker, founder of mobile dating app Cuddli who
worked for Microsoft in China.
"Supposedly, a security review is part of that. But they
missed this repeatedly over dozens of different applications. A
huge mistake on their part."
An Apple spokeswoman did not respond to questions about the
app approval process and why developers in China were using
unofficial Xcode, but a senior executive said on Tuesday the
company would make it easier for Chinese developers to download
its tools.
Marketing chief Phil Schiller told Chinese news site
Sina.com it would offer domestic downloads within China of its
developer software.
Some Chinese firms had said they were pushed to download
Apple's developer toolkit from unofficial sources in China
because of the slow internet speeds when connecting to
international services.
The country's censorship architecture, dubbed the Great
Firewall, does not block app developers from downloading the
official version of Xcode, but the controls, along with low
investment in infrastructure for international connections, make
using services based outside China a painful process.
The world's second-largest economy has average internet
speeds more than three times slower than those in the United
States, according to online content delivery firm Akamai's
latest State of the Internet report.
Slow internet connections, along with government censorship,
have long been a top concern among foreign businesses in China.
The issue has been exacerbated in recent months by
crackdowns on tools used to circumvent the Great Firewall, such
as Virtual Private Networks.
LOCAL SUPPORT
China is a huge market for Apple, which earned around $13
billion in Greater China in the last financial quarter and in
January 2014 said Chinese developers had launched 130,000 apps
for its mobile devices and personal computers.
The size of that contribution to the tech giant's bottom
line has fuelled resentment among some of the Chinese firms who
are making those apps, who complain of lack of support.
If Apple had provided a local, quick source for the official
Xcode software sooner it could have avoided the problem, said
software developer Feng Dahui.
"Apple doesn't care enough about Chinese developers, nor
does it value Chinese users," said Feng.
But regardless of the challenges facing them in China, many
app developers and security experts said the tech firms
themselves bear the most responsibility for the attack, which
has affected mostly Chinese companies and users so far.
Eswar Priyadarshan, CEO of Tasteful, which creates food and
dietary apps, noted that he does not know any U.S. developers
who use third-party Xcode.
"It's like buying a Toyota and getting a third-party engine
installed - it's going to break," he said.
(Additional reporting by Beijing Newsroom, Julia Love in San
Francisco and Jeremy Wagstaff in Singapore; Editing by Kazunori
Takada and Alex Richardson)