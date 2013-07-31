BEIJING, July 31 Apple Inc's CEO Tim Cook met China Mobile Ltd Chairman Xi Guohua in Beijing on Tuesday to discuss cooperation, the Chinese telecoms firm said in an emailed statement, without elaborating.

China Mobile is the only Chinese carrier not to have a distribution deal with Apple to sell its iPhone and iPad products.

Last week Apple said April-June sales in greater China, which includes Taiwan and Hong Kong, slumped 43 percent from the previous quarter.