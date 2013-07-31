BRIEF-Veon announces pricing of offering of 70,000,000 common shares
* Veon announces pricing of offering of 70,000,000 common shares by selling shareholder Telenor East Holding II AS
BEIJING, July 31 Apple Inc's CEO Tim Cook met China Mobile Ltd Chairman Xi Guohua in Beijing on Tuesday to discuss cooperation, the Chinese telecoms firm said in an emailed statement, without elaborating.
China Mobile is the only Chinese carrier not to have a distribution deal with Apple to sell its iPhone and iPad products.
Last week Apple said April-June sales in greater China, which includes Taiwan and Hong Kong, slumped 43 percent from the previous quarter.
* Veon announces pricing of offering of 70,000,000 common shares by selling shareholder Telenor East Holding II AS
WASHINGTON, April 6 The White House said Thursday that President Donald Trump plans to nominate a Lyft Inc executive as under secretary of transportation for policy.
April 7 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.