BRIEF-Quotium Technologies FY cons. net profit group share amounts to 0.7 mln euros
* FY net profit group share (consolidated) 711,000 euros ($761,765)
BEIJING, Sept 30 Apple Inc's iPhone 6 can now be sold in China, after the company received a licence for the device to be used on China's wireless networks, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said on its website on Tuesday.
The iPhone 6 had been released in other countries, including the United States, on September 19 but Apple did not give a release data for China, the world's largest smartphone market.
Apple was not available for immediate comment. (Reporting by Paul Carsten and Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
* Delay of publication annual results to May 31, 2017 at the latest