BRIEF-Teekay LNG Partners Q1 GAAP net income attributable to partners and preferred unitholders of $29.1 mln
* GAAP net income attributable to partners and preferred unitholders of $29.1 million in q1 of 2017
BEIJING Aug 16 Apple Inc will increase its investment in China, one of its most important markets, and build its first Asia-Pacific research and development centre in the country by the end of 2016, Chief Executive Tim Cook said on Tuesday.
Cook made the comments in a meeting with Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli, one of China's most senior officials, according to the official Chinese state broadcaster.
Apple did not immediately respond to request for comment. (Reporting by Paul Carsten and Judy Hua; editing by Susan Thomas)
BRASILIA, May 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer gave his blessing to an attempt to pay a potential witness to remain silent in the country's biggest-ever graft probe, according to plea bargain testimony by a powerful businessman, newspaper O Globo reported on Wednesday.