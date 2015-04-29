By Bill Rigby
| SAN FRANCISCO, April 28
SAN FRANCISCO, April 28 Apple's large-screen
iPhones are a big hit in China, taking market share from Samsung
and selling at a pace that may make China a greater source of
revenue than the Americas for Apple in coming years, analysts
said.
The world's most valuable consumer electronics company
reported on Monday a 71 percent increase in sales in China to
$16.8 billion, driven by its new, bigger iPhone 6 and 6 Plus. In
the first three months of the year, for the first time, Apple
sold more iPhones in China than in the United States.
Consumer demand for the newest electronics pushed sales in
China to 29 percent of total global sales for Apple in the first
quarter, compared with 21 percent a year ago. By comparison, the
Americas represent 37 percent of total sales, but are growing
more slowly at only 19 percent last quarter.
"The bigger screens on iPhone 6 have been selling like hot
cakes," said Daniel Ives, an analyst at FBR Capital Markets in
New York, who estimated that China could represent as much as 40
percent of Apple's revenue by 2017. For Apple, China is "the
golden goose," he said.
The surge in sales, helped by Chinese New Year gift-buying,
was caused by a latent build-up in demand, analysts said.
"Apple fans in China had been waiting years for
bigger-screen iPhones and they are upgrading at a furious rate
to the new models," said Neil Mawston, executive director at
research firm Strategy Analytics.
Samsung won over millions of Chinese mobile
customers four years ago with its Galaxy Note 'phablet',
creating a whole new category somewhere between a phone and a
tablet, with screen sizes of more than five inches diagonally,
compared to the previous standard of about four inches.
Apple is starting to win some of them back again.
"Apple really had no choice but to come back with a bigger
screen iPhone for the 5-inch category to bring those switchers
back, and that's precisely what they've done," said Mawston.
EASIER TO WRITE IN CHINESE
Chinese customers gravitated naturally to the bigger screen
size, as it makes it easier to input Chinese characters with a
finger or stylus on the screen and is more effective for video.
For many Chinese, the phone is also the first, the most
important, or even the only computing device they own.
"People just use them for more, and therefore appreciate the
bigger screen," said Frank Gillett, an analyst at technology
research firm Forrester. Chinese customers tend to do their
computing on-the-go or at various locations, partly due to
patchy broadband availability at home, and is truly a
'mobile-first' tech culture, said Gillett, which puts extra
value on the phone.
Apple's distribution and marketing in China has now also
clicked into place, analysts said. In October, for the first
time, Apple offered phones with all three major carriers, China
Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom, with attractive
subsidies.
That presence may bode well as Apple looks to win new
customers and entice others away from Samsung and local
competitor Huawei.
"People don't drop their brand new phones and run out and
get new ones immediately," said Gillett. "It takes a while to
build up steam as people hit the replacement cycle."
Apple is also making inroads outside of the biggest cities.
Its phones are now sold in more than 40,000 places in China,
Chief Executive Tim Cook said in a call with analysts on Monday.
Analysts say Apple makes higher profit margins on the iPhone
6 Plus. Apple doesn't say what its sales or its margins are for
individual phone models.
The bigger phone, with a 5.5 inch diagonal screen compared
to 4.7 inches for the regular iPhone 6, sells better in China
than in any other region, said Mawston, although it still lags
sales of the smaller, cheaper iPhone 6.
"The 6 Plus has its lowest volumes in Latin America, Africa
and the Middle East, and its highest in East Asia, while
everything else is in between," he said.
As far as many Chinese are concerned, the bigger the phone
the better.
"Some consumers aspire to own the 'full set' of a big house,
big car, big TV and big smart phone," said Mawston at Strategy
Analytics.
(Reporting by Bill Rigby. Editing by Peter Henderson and John
Pickering.)