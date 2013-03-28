SAN FRANCISCO, March 28 Apple Inc has
come under criticism from a Chinese marketplace regulator, which
called for stronger supervision of the iPhone-maker's consumer
policies within the country, according to state-run media.
On Thursday, the official China National Radio cited a
Thursday notice from the State Administration for Industry and
Commerce that urged authorities to protect consumers' rights in
accordance with the law. According to CNR's website report, the
notice mentions Apple but stops short of specifying what exactly
they need to go after and how to do so.
The notice, CNR said, was in response to widespread reports
since March 15 on how Apple's after-sales service had hurt
Chinese consumers.
Apple was singled out on March 15 by state-run China Central
Television in an annual corporate malpractice expose. Other
media outlets have since taken up the baton, focusing on the
company's warranty policy on Mac laptops, which critics say is
shorter than in other countries.
The Communist Party mouthpiece, the People's Daily, ran an
editorial Wednesday attacking Apple for its "unparalleled
arrogance".
An Apple spokesman said the company would not discuss
regulatory matters.
Apple's popularity has helped offset some of the state-run
attacks, which has incited strong push-back from many Chinese
Internet users for what they see as unfair treatment doled out
to the iPhone maker.
Apple looks to China not just as its main production base,
but also to spur growth as smartphone penetration in mature
markets near saturation. CEO Tim Cook sees the world's No. 2
economy as virgin expansion territory, and Apple mentions the
region in every quarterly results report.
It said in a statement on Saturday that it respected Chinese
consumers and that its warranty policies were roughly the same
worldwide with specific adjustments to adhere to Chinese law.