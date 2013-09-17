SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 17 Chinese telecom carrier
China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd said preorders for Apple
Inc's newest iPhone models, iPhone 5C and 5S, exceeded
100,000 units since the two smartphones were launched last week.
The preorder figure, which China Unicom revealed in a post
on its official microblog on Sina Weibo on Monday, is the first
indication of demand for Apple's new iPhone 5C and 5S in the
crucial Chinese market.
"Since Unicom began online preorders, order volumes have
surpassed 100,000 units," the post on Unicom's verified Weibo
account said, but did not have any other details.
The phones will be available for purchase on Friday.
Apple sold more than 2 million of its older iPhone 5 models
in the first three days in China when they were launched there
in December.
An unlocked iPhone 5C, which comes in five colors - blue,
green, pink, yellow and white - costs 4,488 yuan ($730) or more
in China.