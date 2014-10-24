BEIJING Oct 24 Apple Inc Chief
Executive Tim Cook was quoted on Friday as saying he had "very
open" talks on privacy and security with a senior Chinese
official, days after a web monitoring group linked the
government to a hack into Apple's iCloud service in China.
Cook's remarks, made in an interview to the official Xinhua
news agency, were his first public comments since meeting Vice
Premier Ma Kai in Beijing on Wednesday.
Cook's China visit has been overshadowed by a report by web
monitoring group Greatfire.org, which alleged the Chinese
government was involved in a sophisticated and widespread
hacking attack on Apple users in China.
The government has strongly refuted the allegations, saying
it has been a victim of hacker attacks itself.
The Xinhua interview made no mention of the attack. Asked
about the Greatfire report, Apple has said it is "aware of
intermittent organised network attacks" without giving details.
In the interview, Cook said one of Apple's priorities for
China was to introduce the newly launched Apple Pay mobile
payments service, and that he was still seeking to understand
the steps needed to do so.
"China is a really key market for us," Cook told Xinhua.
"Everything we do, we are going to work it here. Apple Pay is on
the top of the list."
Chinese media had reported last month that Apple was close
to a deal with China's Unionpay card network to launch Apple Pay
in the world's most populous country.
Cook, on a four day trip to China, attended a meeting of the
advisory board of Tsinghua University School of Economics and
Management on Friday. He had also toured a factory of supplier
Hon Hai Precision Industries in central China.
(Reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by Miral Fahmy)