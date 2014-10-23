(Adds context, details of Cook's visit)
BEIJING Oct 23 Apple Inc Chief
Executive Tim Cook said the company is planning to open 25
retail stores in China within the next two years, according to a
Chinese transcript of an interview posted by web portal
Sina.com.
Apple, which currently earns about 15 percent of its revenue
in Greater China, has 15 outlets in the country. The Apple chief
executive made similar comments Monday on the company's
fourth-quarter earnings call.
"We're investing like crazy in the market," Cook said on the
call. "When I look at China, I see an enormous market where
there are more people graduating into the middle class than any
nation on Earth in history."
Cook is visiting China, where he has toured Foxconn
Technology Co's iPhone factory in Zhengzhou and looked
at local retail operations.
On Wednesday, Cook met with China's Vice Minister Ma Kai,
where the two exchanged views on "protection of users'
information" as well as "strengthening cooperation," according
to the official Xinhua News Agency.
On Friday, Cook will attend meetings at Beijing's Tsinghua
University as a member of the School of Economics and
Management's advisory council. He will be joined there by Mark
Zuckerberg, the Facebook Inc founder, and other global
business leaders.
The Apple chief also said the company is cooperating with
Chinese firms including Baidu Inc and Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd, according to today's online transcript.
Cook also said he will meet with Jack Ma, Alibaba's
chairman, on Monday.
