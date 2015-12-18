Dec 17 Apple Inc said on Thursday it
had partnered with China UnionPay to launch payment service
Apple Pay in China for China UnionPay cardholders by early 2016.
China UnionPay is a state-controlled consortium that has a
monopoly on all yuan payment cards issued and used in the
country.
"China is an extremely important market for Apple and with
China UnionPay and support from 15 of China's leading banks,
users will soon have a convenient, private and secure payment
experience," said Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of
Internet software and services in a statement.
Apple Pay will mainly compete with Alipay, the online
payment platform run by Alibaba Holding Group Ltd
affiliate Ant Financial.
In July, Apple brought its mobile payments service to
Britain to capitalise on the increasing mobile online
transactions.
(Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)