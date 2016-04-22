BEIJING, April 22 Apple Inc's online
book and film services have gone dark in China, after Beijing
introduced regulations in March imposing strict curbs on online
publishing, particularly for foreign firms.
Attempts by Reuters to access Apple's iBooks Store and
iTunes Movies services were met with a message in Chinese saying
they were "unusable".
The services were closed by Apple at the demand of China's
media regulator, the State Administration of Press, Publication,
Radio, Film and Television, the New York Times reported, citing
two unnamed people.
"We hope to make books and movies available again to our
customers in China as soon as possible," said an Apple
spokeswoman, who declined to provide further comment.
Apple's second-largest market by revenue is Greater China,
which includes Taiwan and Hong Kong, driven by the iPhone's
popularity in the world's biggest smartphone market.
But the company has at times met with official resistance
from Beijing, with state media once branding the U.S. tech
behemoth's iPhone a danger to national security.
In March, regulations came into effect that prohibit foreign
ownership and joint ventures in online publishing and stipulate
that all content be stored on servers in China. The move sparked
fear of greater curbs on foreign businesses.
In an effort to shape public opinion online, President Xi
Jinping's government has implemented an unprecedented tightening
of internet controls and sought to codify the policy within the
law, a campaign that critics say ignores human rights and is a
burden for business.
(Reporting by Paul Carsten; Additional reporting by Beijing
Newsroom and Julia Love in San Francisco; Editing by Michael
Perry)