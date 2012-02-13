HONG KONG Feb 13 Authorities from some
Chinese cities have ordered retailers to stop selling Apple
Inc's tablet PCs due to a dispute with a domestic
company that claims to own the iPad name, media reports said on
Monday.
Proview Technology (Shenzhen) has asked commerce departments
in a string of Chinese cities, including Shijiazhuang near
Beijing, to seize iPads due to the name dispute, according to
reports carried by the official People Daily and China.com.cn.
Reuters could not independently confirm the reports and
Chinese officials and Apple in China were not immediately
available for comment.
Late last year, a court in southern China rejected a lawsuit
by Apple, accusing a Chinese technology company of infringing
its iPad trademark, a newspaper reported on Tuesday, the latest
move in a protracted tug-of-war over the name.
Proview said it lawfully registered the iPad trademark as
long ago as 2000 for products in a number of countries including
China, the Southern Metropolis Daily newspaper reported late
last year, citing court documents.
Caixin Online reported in October that Proview was also
taking legal action, seeking 10 billion yuan ($1.5 billion) in
compensation from Apple for copyright infringement.