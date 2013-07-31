By Paul Carsten and Lee Chyen Yee
BEIJING/SINGAPORE, July 31 Apple Inc
CEO Tim Cook on Tuesday met with the head of China Mobile Ltd
, the world's largest mobile carrier by subscribers and
the only Chinese carrier that doesn't offer iPhones and iPads.
The meeting with China Mobile Chairman Xi Guohua in Beijing
was to discuss matters of cooperation, the Chinese firm told
Reuters in an emailed statement. It gave no further details.
The talks could pave the way for a long-awaited deal for
China Mobile to distribute Apple products on its vast network,
benefiting both companies.
Cook's meeting with China Mobile follows a 43 percent slump
in Apple's April-June sales in Greater China, which includes
Taiwan and Hong Kong, as the technology gap with cheaper local
rivals narrows.
Any deal between China Mobile and Apple, combined with the
Chinese government issuing 4G licenses later this year, could
turn around both companies' fortunes with wider product
distribution and faster Internet speeds attracting new
smartphone adopters.
China Mobile has seen its profit pressured by a low adoption
of 3G as mobile users shift away from SMS messaging to
data-reliant apps such as Tencent Holdings' WeChat,
which now has more than 300 million users in China.
Fewer than a fifth of China Mobile's customers have adopted
3G, lagging rivals China Unicom's 38 percent and China
Telecom Corp's 50 percent, according to data from the
three carriers.
Analysts say China Mobile would attract higher-end 3G users
if it strikes a deal to carry Apple's iPhone even though China
Mobile's homegrown 3G technology - TD-SCDMA - is inferior to
that offered by China Unicom and China Telecom, which is based
on international 3G standards.
Cook also met with top executives from China Telecom,
another large telecom provider, when he visited Beijing earlier
this week, China telecom said.
Cook had a meeting with China Telecom President Yang Jie and
talked about cooperation on future products, but stopped short
of giving any details of the next version of the iPhone, said a
source at the company, who declined to be identified because the
person was not authorized to speak to the media.
China Unicom declined comment. An Apple spokesman confirmed
that Cook was in China for business metings, noting that Greater
China was Apple's second largest market. He declined to provide
any details.
Greater China is an important market for Apple as it
accounted for 13 percent of Apple's quarterly sales, or $5
billion, though it is down from nearly 19 percent in
January-March.
Morgan Stanley estimates China's mobile Internet market
could more than treble to around $30 billion by 2015, driven by
a surge in demand for mobile gaming, advertising, and
e-commerce.
Currently, 78.5 percent of Chinese Internet users access the
Net through their mobile phones, according to data from the
China Internet Network Information Centre. The total number of
mobile netizens reached 464 million by the end of June, up 10
percent from the end of 2012.
Cook's visit also follows accusations in a China Labor Watch
(CLW) report this week that Pegatron Corp, a Taiwanese
firm that assembles iPads and iPhones in China, violates
workers' rights in China.
Apple shares ended down 79 cents at $452.53 on Nasdaq on
Wednesday.