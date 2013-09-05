BEIJING, Sept 4 Apple Inc has invited
Chinese journalists to an event in Beijing on Sept. 11, a
company spokeswoman said, just hours after it is widely expected
to unveil its newest iPhone models in the United States.
The event will mark the first time that the company has held
near-simultaneous briefings in the United States and in China,
the world's biggest mobile phone market where Apple has been
losing its star power to rivals like Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
.
"Apple has hosted satellite events in London and Tokyo in
the past," Apple spokeswoman Carolyn Wu told Reuters about the
upcoming Beijing event. "It will be a broadcast of what happened
in California."
Wu declined to give details on what would be announced.
News of the Beijing event fuelled speculation that Apple may
announce a long-awaited deal with China Mobile Ltd,
which is the world's biggest mobile phone company by customers
and the only major Chinese carrier that does not have an
agreement with the U.S. tech giant.
Top executives from Apple and China Mobile met in China in
late July, bolstering expectations that an agreement was near.
Some analysts, however, said Apple was likely to unveil a
new product at the event and cut the months-long waiting time
Chinese consumers have had for the latest iPhone.
"I think the primary purpose of the event will be for a new
product launch," said Sandy Shen, a research director with
consultancy Gartner in Shanghai. "Though an announcement with
China Mobile is possible ... I won't hold my breath."
Apple slipped to seventh place in second-quarter smartphone
sales in China, according to research firm Canalys. Its China
revenue for its fiscal quarter ended June 29 plummeted 43
percent from the previous period and 14 percent from the same
quarter last year.
Apple is expected to unveil a less-costly iPhone at an event
at its Cupertino, California, headquarters on Sept. 10. Analysts
have said Apple needs a lower-priced device to drive growth in
emerging markets such as China, where most consumers cannot
afford its full-priced models.