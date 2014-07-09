BEIJING, July 9 A Beijing court has ruled
against Apple Inc by upholding the validity of a patent
held by a Chinese company, clearing the way for the Chinese
company to continue its own case against Apple for infringing
intellectual property rights.
Apple had taken Shanghai-based Zhizhen Internet Technology
and China's State Intellectual Property Office to court to seek
a ruling that Zhizhen's patent rights to a speech recognition
technology were invalid.
But the Beijing First Intermediate Court on Tuesday decided
in Zhizhen's favour, the People's Daily state newspaper reported
on Wednesday.
After the verdict, Apple said it intended to take the case
to the Beijing Higher People's Court, according to the People's
Daily.
"Unfortunately, we were not aware of Zhizhen's patent before
we introduced Siri (speech recognition technology) and we do not
believe we are using this patent," said a Beijing-based Apple
spokeswoman in an emailed statement to Reuters.
"While a separate court considers this question, we remain
open to reasonable discussions with Zhizhen," the spokeswoman
said.
Zhizhen declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.
Zhizhen sued the U.S. firm in 2012 for intellectual property
rights infringement, saying Apple's Siri used on devices
including the iPhone violated Zhizhen's own voice system
patents.
(Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Christopher Cushing)