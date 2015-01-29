SHANGHAI Jan 29 Apple Inc has taken
the number one luxury gifting spot in China from designer goods
maker Hermes International SCA, according to a Hurun
luxury report on Thursday, reflecting the iPhone maker's recent
hot streak in the country.
The U.S. tech firm's focus on glitzy stores and high prices
helped it post a 70 percent rise in sales in China in the last
three months of 2014 and powered the company to the largest
profit in corporate history.
Spending on gift-giving overall dropped 5 percent in 2014,
after a 25 percent drop the year before, according to the Hurun
Chinese Luxury Consumer Survey. Beijing has been cracking down
on corruption and luxury spending among public officials,
weighing down sales of premium liquor to handbags.
Domestic luxury spending in China dipped for the first time
last year, according to consultancy Bain & Co, with increasing
numbers of shoppers looking to spend money overseas.
"Travel retail continues to change the dynamics of luxury in
China, with 7 out of 10 luxury goods bought by Chinese now being
bought overseas," said Hurun Report Chairman Rupert Hoogewerf.
Hermes dropped to seventh from the top spot last year, while
Chinese premium liquor maker Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd
re-entered the top 10 after a two year hiatus, a potentially
positive sign after sales were hit by the anti-luxury campaign.
Apple in first place was followed by LVMH Moet Hennessey
Louis Vuitton SE, Kering SA's Gucci and
Chanel.
The report, which has been carried out for over a decade,
was based upon a survey of close to 400 millionaires with a
personal wealth of 10 million yuan ($1.6 million).
($1 = 6.2450 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Christopher Cushing)