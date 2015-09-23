By Yimou Lee
| HONG KONG, Sept 24
HONG KONG, Sept 24 On a bustling street in
China's southern boomtown of Shenzhen, more than 30 stores
carrying Apple Inc's iconic white logos peddle
pre-orders for the new iPhone, a gadget that has become a status
symbol among many better-off Chinese.
Many of the stores look just like Apple's signature outlets,
right down to the sales staff kitted out in blue T-shirts
bearing the company's white logo and the sample iPads and
iWatches displayed on sleek wooden tables.
But the world's second-largest smartphone vendor only has
one official store in Shenzhen and five authorized dealers in
the area. Most of the stores in the roughly 1 km shopping
corridor are unauthorised "fakes" - although they are selling
genuine Apple products - and their numbers have mushroomed ahead
of the release on Friday of the iPhone 6S and iPhone 6s Plus.
The rapid increase in copycat Apple stores underscores the
popularity of the brand in China, where it doubled its revenue
in the third quarter from a year earlier to more than $13
billion, and suggests the U.S. tech giant is on course to shrug
off weakening consumer spending in its second biggest market.
"There are many Apple fans in China," said a clerk surnamed
Zhao at one of the unauthorised dealers that opened just two
weeks ago. "There are many silly people in China who are willing
to pay extra money just to get a new iPhone ahead of everyone
else."
Apple routinely grapples with iPhone supply constraints,
particularly in years that involve a smartphone re-design.
The latest iteration of the iPhone, featuring larger screens
and longer battery life, will only be available on the launch
date in China to customers who have reserved online, and the
company has said pre-order demand has outstripped supply.
Shenzhen's unauthorised Apple stores are taking advantage,
banking on quick-hit gains from re-selling devices bought via
authorised sales channels for as much as double the official
price to consumers unwilling to wait weeks for stock to arrive.
The fake stores are also taking pre-orders, but say they
will have the new phones from Friday.
Several workers at the stores said they were buying iPhone
models in China and in overseas markets such as the United
States and Hong Kong, from where they would be smuggled across
the border into the mainland.
Apple declined to comment on the proliferation of
unauthorised stores in China.
KNOCK-OFF INDUSTRY
Some analysts said the presence of fake Apple stores could
be a good thing for the company as they promote brand awareness
in a country that had just 22 Apple stores in the third quarter,
with plans to raise that number to 40 by the middle of 2016.
But the widespread unauthorised reselling of even genuine
goods can make it harder for companies such as Apple to manage
their brands and risks disrupting longer term plans.
Washington has repeatedly pressed China to do more to
protect intellectual copyright in the country, a call reiterated
by the White House this week as Chinese President Xi Jinping
arrived in the United States for a week-long visit.
The fake Apple store model is proving so lucrative it has
even spawned a cottage industry servicing such businesses.
Just a stone's throw from the street of copycat stores,
tucked away in a giant tech mall, two shops offer the logos,
uniforms, display shelves and shopping bags needed to make an
unauthorised outlet feel like a genuine Apple store.
A recent raid by authorities on fake Apple stores has,
however, made some cautious. Some shops have blocked signs that
read "authorized Apple seller" with promotional banners and
covered Apple logos on staff uniforms with stickers, although
several vendors said business had not been affected.
Others in the industry said the fake Apple store had become
so popular that it was just a matter of time before some shops
would be forced to close as the market becomes saturated.
Back at the tech mall, Yang Fei, owner of a shop that helps
unauthorized dealers set up specialized cellphone stores, said
it might be time for Apple dealers to think about switching to
other brands.
"Look at all the shops out there on the street. It would be
tough to do the Apple business this year," she said. "It might
be better if you do Huawei."
