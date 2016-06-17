June 17 Apple Inc said its iPhone 6 and
6 Plus were still available for sale in China after Beijing's
intellectual property regulators barred their sales saying the
designs had infringed a patent held by a Chinese company, CNBC
reported on Friday.
"We appealed an administrative order from a regional patent
tribunal in Beijing last month and as a result the order has
been stayed pending review by the Beijing IP Court," Apple said
in a statement to CNBC. (cnb.cx/1OuoHBd)
The notice, dated May 19, barring sales of certain iPhone
models in Beijing was posted on a Chinese government website. (bit.ly/1S9rc6T)
Apple could not be immediately reached for a comment.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)