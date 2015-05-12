SHANGHAI May 12 Apple Inc is in talks
with Chinese banks and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd on
launching the firm's mobile payments system in China, Chief
Executive Tim Cook told the official Xinhua news agency in an
interview published on Tuesday.
"We very much want to get Apple Pay in China," Cook told
Xinhua during a visit to the country. "I'm very bullish on Apple
Pay in China."
Apple could not immediately be reached to comment on the
report.
Apple Pay, which allows consumers using Apple devices to buy
goods by holding the device up to readers installed by store
merchants, was launched in the United States last September and
quickly began to handle more transactions than all other
"contact less" payment methods combined, Apple said.
Cook said he believed it could take off even faster in
China.
Alibaba executive chairman Jack Ma said in October that the
Chinese e-commerce giant was open to working with Apple on Apple
Pay. Alibaba affiliate Alipay is China's largest payments
service.
Analysts expect China to take over the Americas to become
Apple's biggest market. In the first three months of the year,
for the first time, Apple sold more iPhones in China
than in the United States.
The firm hopes to keep adding stores in China, where it aims
to have 40 by next year, from 22 currently, Cook told Xinhua.
Cook's China visit was to focus on Apple Pay's entry as well
as environmental initiatives to protect forests, he added.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Stephen Coates)