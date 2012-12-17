Dec 16 Apple Inc sold more than 2
million of its new iPhone 5 in China during the three days after
its launch there on Friday, marking China's best-selling iPhone
rollout ever, the company said late on Sunday.
"Customer response to iPhone 5 in China has been incredible,
setting a new record with the best first weekend sales ever in
China," Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook said in a statement.
Apple's latest iPhone, which offers a larger 4-inch screen
and 4G capability, was launched in the United States and 30
other countries in September, when the company sold more than 5
million of the devices in the first three days.
The device's highly anticipated release in China, Apple's
second-biggest market, failed to stop the recent share slide of
the world's most valuable technology company, and analysts said
Apple's longer-term China hopes may hinge on a partnership with
China Mobile Ltd, the country's top telecoms carrier.