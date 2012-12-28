SHANGHAI Dec 28 A Chinese court has fined Apple
Inc 1 million yuan ($160,400) for hosting third-party
applications on its App Store that were selling pirated
electronic books, the official Xinhua news agency reported on
Friday.
Apple is to pay compensation to eight Chinese writers and
two companies for violating their copyrights, the Beijing No.2
Intermediate People's Court ruled on Thursday, Xinhua said.
Earlier in the year, a group of Chinese authors filed the
suit against Apple, saying an unidentified number of apps on its
App Store sold unlicensed copies of their books. The group of
eight authors was seeking 10 million yuan in damages.
"We are disappointed at the judgment. Some of our
best-selling authors only got 7,000 yuan. The judgment is a
signal of encouraging piracy," Bei Zhicheng, a spokesman for the
group, told Reuters.
Apple said in a statement that it takes copyright
infringement complaints "very seriously".
"We're always updating our service to better assist content
owners in protecting their rights," Apple spokeswoman Carolyn Wu
said.
China has the world's largest Internet and mobile market by
number of users, but piracy costs software companies billions of
dollars each year.
Apple, whose products enjoy great popularity in China, has
faced a string of legal headaches this year. In July, Apple paid
60 million yuan to a Chinese firm, Proview Technology, to settle
a long-running lawsuit over the iPad trademark in China.