Sept 20 Some of the most popular Chinese names
in Apple Inc's App Store were infected with malicious
software, cyber security company Palo Alto Networks said in a
blog on Sept. 18.
Palo Alto Networks said the XcodeGhost malware infected
several popular Apple iOS apps, including Tencent Holdings Ltd's
mobile chat app WeChat, car-hailing app Didi Kuaidi,
and a music app from Internet portal NetEase Inc.
The Wall Street Journal said in an article on Sunday that
the applications were infected after software developers were
lured into using a compromised version of Apple's developer tool
kit, according to antivirus researchers at a unit of Alibaba
Group Holdings Ltd.
Officials at Apple were not immediately available for
comment Sunday.
Several Internet companies such as Tencent, NetEase, and
Jianshu have made statements on their respective affected
products, according to the Palo Alto Networks blog.
As of the time of the writing of the blog on Friday, Palo
Alto Networks said 39 iOS apps were infected.
For a copy of the blog, see: bit.ly/1LEKFtf
